Insecurity, lawlessness, crime and violent conflict are among the biggest obstacles to the attainment of development and security. DAVID TARKAA reports that poverty, underdevelopment and illiteracy creates fertile conditions for conflict and security threats, including terrorism.

The impact of insecurity is now felt across the country. The insurgents, being aware of this, thrive on the high level of poverty and illiteracy in the northern part of the country to pepertrate their wicked acts.

Poverty, therefore, remains a major socio-economic factor that causes terrorism. However, while the people remain poor and affected by the negative impact of terrorism, pundits have argued that poverty remains a critical issue and a precipitating factor in the contentious discourse of violence and insecurity.

This is even as the war against insurgency, which has been going on for over a decade, has rendered more families poor and alienated many pupils and students from basic education.

According to FAO, “As at 2020, farming provided employment to about 35 per cent of the population,” but insecurity has denied most farmers access to their farmlands.

Analysts have asked stakeholders to explore the political and economic dimensions of the Boko Haram insurgency to find a lasting solution.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, recently, called on the Nigerian Army (NA) to support his government in its drive to improve the welfare of internally displaced persons (IDPs) by ensuring that farmers have access to their farmlands.

He said improving the welfare of IDPs was a sine qua non to achieving peace in the state as endemic poverty and illiteracy remain the root causes of insurgency.

He commended the Army for its renewed vigour in counter-insurgency operations by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the North East.

Last year, Boko Haram terrorists slaughtered hundreds of farmers at a rice farm in Maiduguri.

The governor gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the chief of army staff, Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, in Abuja.

He said that the military had achieved some level of success in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in recent times in the state, despite recent attacks.

The governor said the current effort of the military has been yielding positive results, adding that more is needed to be done to ensure that more farmers have access to their farmlands.

He said, “We are here to express our sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Army (NA) under the leadership of Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru for what he has started in order to ensure stability in Borno State.

Furthermore, we need to bring to your kind notice that improving the welfare of the displaced communities in Borno State is sin qua non to achieving peace and therefore, while appreciating the good work that you have started, we are calling on the NA to provide more support with a view to ensuring that farmers in Borno State will have access to their agricultural lands.”

He said deliberate efforts must be made to reduce the trust deficit between the populace and government including the Nigerian Army.

Gov Zulum also called for increased support by troops to the government’s efforts of resettling the displaced persons back in their communities.

Lamenting lack of trust in the military by the populace, he said, “We have to do everything possible to reduce the existing trust deficit between the populace and government including the Nigerian Army and one way that we could achieve this objective is to ensure that there is a very serious understanding between the duo.

“We need to know the root causes of insurgency, which are poverty and illiteracy and Borno State has a very fertile and massive land mass.

The problems are very huge, they cannot be resolved within a very short time. We need to be on the same page and work for the betterment of our nation.”

Zulum assured that the state government would continue to support the army in all areas, to return peace and stability to Borno and the entire North East.

“Honestly speaking, we have achieved some level of peace within the last two months notwithstanding the recent attacks, but a lot still has to be done because we need to put heads together to say the right thing.

“We are here to interface with Nigerian Army, the chief of defence staff, and the chief of army staff, with a view to letting them know the actual situation on ground because it is only when you are aware of the facts and figures on ground that you can think of the kind of interventions.

“By and large, we are optimistic that insurgency will come to an end and we plead with the military to ensure filling of the existing gaps.

“Most importantly, we have to look into the political, cultural and economic dimensions of this war, which are very key because farmers need to return to their farmlands during this rainy season so that they can earn their means of livelihood,” he said.

The governor also assured that the government had put in place a robust institutional arrangement for the effective flow of information from the locals.

Responding, the chief of army staff, Attahiru, commended the governor for the visit, saying it would afford them the opportunity to interact and discuss issues that would bring peace to Borno and the entire Northeast.

Attahiru also commended the government for its continuous support to Operation Lafiya Dole and the Nigerian Army in general, as well as the wounded troops and families of fallen troops.

He assured that the Nigerian Army was determined to defeat Boko Haram and conclude the operation, within the shortest time possible.

According to him, he had authorised a review of some of their activities, operations and strategies, adding that the issue of manpower, arms and ammunitions were being addressed.

He appealed to the governor to consider the rehabilitation of some roads in the state to enhance army operations.

“Let me assure you that the Nigerian Army, under my watch, will continue to do its best to support all your programmes and activities aimed at bringing peace that would enable socio-economic activities to thrive in Borno.

“Having said that, let me use this medium to appeal to you to, as a matter of urgency, consider the rehabilitation of roads and main supply routes that link some of the local government areas in the state and indeed the humanitarian hubs.

“This will facilitate passage, keep open humanitarian corridors, as well as enhance our operations. It will equally reduce the threat posed to our troops by improvised explosive devices,” he said.

Unless the root causes of insurgency and insecurity are addressed, using a military approach alone will be going around the circles. The political arm will be wholly devoted to ending insurgency and other crimes.