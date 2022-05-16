Worldwide, Rheumatoid Arthritis represents a global threat to healthy ageing and are ranked as one of the causes of disability, measured by years lived with Disability, Lower and middle income countries like Nigeria are not immune to the burden of the condition even as its prevalence is dramatically increasing in the region.

In Nigeria for instance, Rheumatologist at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, Dr. Olaosebikan Hakeem, said Rheumatoid Arthritis is the commonest autoimmune related Arthritis at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Lagos state, adding that one or two cases are recorded per week at the hospital.

Hakeem said the high prevalence of disease in Nigeria can be attributed to mostly delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis, occasioned by the limited capacity and access to care. “In Lagos for instance, we are just five Rheumatologists that are serving over 20 million residents in the state. We also have limited capacity to diagnose this condition because most of the laboratory in Nigeria cannot do the test,„ he explained.

The need for raising awareness about Rheumatology as well as enlightening the public about management of Rheumatoid Arthritis to prevent disease progression has however been emphasized as Pfizer hosted a media roundtable where Rheumatologists highlighted the disease’s burden in Nigeria and ways to manage the condition.

Rheumatologist, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Dr. Uyiekpan Ima-Edomwonyi said, Rheumatoid Arthritis affects the small joints of the hand, wrist, and feet before affecting larger joints and if left untreated can cause deformity and disability.

With debilitating symptoms that include pain and stiffness, people with Rheumatoid Arthritis are seen to have lowered functional status, says Ima-Edomwonyi, adding that this disability can lead to a loss of career and sources of income, which is a particular problem in low income settings.

“For a certain subset of the population, jobs in Africa involve a level of manual labour and the resource–starved African states can afford only limited or no welfare support for disabled individuals. Along with the increase in non–communicable diseases in developing countries, an increase in Rheumatoid Arthritis occurrence could stress medical services that are already struggling with a high burden of acute infectious illnesses to an extent that they may be unable to cope with the fast changing patterns of disease distribution seen in Africa today‘„ he stated.

The Rheumatologist however, said healthcare professionals, general physicians and rheumatologists need to identify Rheumatoid arthritis early and commence appropriate therapy as soon as possible.

In the same vein, Hakeem said, treatment of Rheumatoid arthritis is ideally done as soon as possible when the patient starts with disease symptoms, but at any stage, the aim is to get the disease into remission or to have minimal signs and symptoms.

“This is to decrease the progression of joint disease as the disease process can cause progressive damage to joints with resultant loss of function, which in many patients, will mean that they are unable to fulfil work obligations or cope with activities at home,“ he added.

Hakeem also advocated for adequate treatment to prevent or lessen the severity of co-morbidities, particularly cardiovascular disease, which is still a major cause of mortality in patients.

“Apart from treating the rheumatoid disease, the patient should ideally be treated by a multidisciplinary team to address many other associations of this disease which range from psychological help with anxiety and depression to guidance with physical therapy by physiotherapists or biokineticists and help with activities of daily living by occupational therapists,“ he advised.

Country medical director, Pfizer East and West Africa, Dr. Kodjo Soroh said Rheumatoid arthritis remains one of the most common rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease (RMDs) in the region.„

However, there is hope, said Soroh, adding that,„ Pfizer aimed to continue raising awareness around the treatments available today. We want to work closely with the healthcare community to ensure early diagnosis, increased patient access and medication adherence. There is Project Afya, a patient assistance program aimed at improving access to life-saving medications and boosting cancer care and autoimmune disease management. In partnership with IQVIA, the platform is helping to reduce therapy costs for eligible patients as Rheumatologists identify patients for enrolment into the program.„