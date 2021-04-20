ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola |

An NGO, the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has risen in defence of the minister of communication and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, insisting that he has no links with Boko Haram or any terrorists group.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, signed by Amb. Yomi David, the initiative stressed the need to correct fictitious insinuations to malign the communication minister through unsubstantiated allegations of links to terrorist organisations.

The statement said it behooves on them as a concerned civil society organisation in Nigeria to, as a matter of urgency and national concern, explain that Pantami is a national asset that suddenly became an alleged target.

The initiative said some Nigerians and some collaborators outside the country are frustrating attempts and programmes to institutionalize a safe data bank tor the country that will help in tackling the country’s security challenges.

The statement reads in part: “Without mincing words and judging by the coverage given to the allegation, we can state that it emanated from the collaborators to combat the ongoing compulsory linking of NIN to SIM cards of all mobile communication networks operating in the country.”