The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has lauded the performance of Team Nigeria’s only taekwondo athlete at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Elizabeth Anyanacho, despite lost out to double Olympic medalist and former world champion, Nur Tartar of Turkey in the women -67kg on Monday.

The minister, who was at the venue of the fight to cheer the 22-year Olympian, described as a champion in making, urging her to keep her focus as if her seven points against former world champion will enough for a conciliatory bronze medal contest.

“You have done well against a world champion. Keep your focus and let’s pray the Turkish champion gets to the finals so you can fight for a bronze. We are here to support you all day,” Dare said.

The duo, competing in the female -67kg, kick-started competition day 3 for the taekwondo event with Tartar make good used of her experience to edged 22-year Olympics debutant.

With seven points to her credit, Anyanacho will have to wait to see if Tartar makes it to the finals, to be eligible to fight for a conciliatory bronze medal.

The taekwondo event has thrown up many upsets including defeats of double Olympic champion, Jade Jones of Great Britain, defending Olympic champion Hang Jun of South Korea and his compatriot, triple world champion Lee Dae Hyun of South Korea.

So far, Africa had recorded only one medal through the silver medal won by Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi

Egypt, Niger Republic, Morocco, Mali whose athletes competed in day one and two have also failed to reach the medal stages.