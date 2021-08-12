The improved Olympic ranking will be a booster to Anyanacho’s target to qualify automatically for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as qualification rules allocate automatic qualification slots to the top six Olympic-ranked athletes, in the months leading up to the Olympics.
A look at the World Taekwondo calendar already shows upcoming ranked events in Poland, Albania, Pakistan, Netherlands, France, Italy, Fujairah and a host of other nations.
In clinching the Olympic ticket, Anyanacho made history as she became the second ever female Olympic-bound taekwondoist for Nigeria, after Princess Dudu last achieved the feat at the Athens 2004 Olympics.
The Federal University of Technology undergraduate has nurtured a steadily rising profile since making her debut on the competitive scene just four years ago at the Ghana International Open in 2017, where she won a Gold.
In June 2021, she defeated the current African Champion Hedaya Malak in the semi finals of the African Taekwondo Championships before narrowly losing to former world champion, Ruth Gbagbi of Cote D’Ivoire in the finals.
Leading up to the Olympics, the nascent Elizabeth claimed another major international gold medal when she won the World Taekwondo G-2 ranked Beirut Open, the last event on the WT calendar before the Tokyo Olympics game.
Elizabeth’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics has given her critical Olympic experience, and critical Olympic qualifying points, that can be robustly built on towards preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics, if supported with the adequate resources.