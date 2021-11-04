Policy House International Country Representative Taiwo Akerele has been honored at the Focus Africa Awards & Expo ceremony for his contributions towards human capital development in Nigeria.

Akerele was honored, alongside other personalities which includes the Governor of Borno state Prof Zulum by the organizers of the event Focus Africa Award & Expo at a well-attended dinner event in Abuja.

While receiving the award Akerele dedicated the award to the advocacy for reduction in number of out of school children in Nigeria which he said is the biggest security threat to Nigeria at the moment and in future if not curbed.

Recall that UNICEF and other development partners have estimated that the out of school children crisis in Nigeria has risen to 10.5m as at 2020 and this has grown significantly due to spate of kidnapping and banditry leading to the shut down of schools in most part of Northern Nigeria in 2021.

Against this background Policy House International through the Incentive Based Program led by Taiwo Akerele has been working very hard in partnership with stakeholders to advocate for enhanced security around schools in the affected areas, they also recently called for a state of emergency in education to stem the tide.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was equally emphasized in the just concluded Nigerian exonomic summit group 2021 (NESG27) in Abuja with the active participation of Policy House International.

Akerele also thanked the organizers of the event for the excellent work it is doing in promoting Science and innovation in Africa through its Focus Africa Science, Innovation & Commodity Expo.