By Patrick Ochoga,

Edo State immediate past Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele has been honoured with the award of excellence by the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Re-integration, IYAMIDR.

Akerele was honoured with the Most Principled top public servant of the year 2020 by the Non Governmental Organization, NGO.

Executive Director of the organization, Solomon Okoduwa said the award was given to the former Chief of staff in recognition for his support and encouragement for Nigerian youths.

“He is been honoured as our most principled man of the year 2020.” Okoduwa stated.

The award was received on behalf of Akerele by Olowojoba Jaspa Manager logistics and coordination Incentive Based Program (Policy House)

He appreciated the organization for finding his principal worthy of the award.

According to him, “Mr Taiwo Akerele will always do his best to contribute to the development of Youths in Nigeria because that is his main constituency.