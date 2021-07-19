Nigeria’s non-interest bank, TAJ Bank said it is now live with a Sopra Banking platform – core amplitude up, the core banking system from Sopra Banking Software (SBS).

In a statement issued and signed by the founder of TAJ Bank, Mr Hamid Joda, in Abuja and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the bank explained: “We are pleased that Sopra Banking Software has helped us to start our banking activity. SBS has demonstrated its commitment to make our ambitions a reality.

“TAJ Bank was recently given full banking licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and went live in a record 6-month implementation project, led by Sopra Banking Software, allowing for a smooth take-off of business by the bank.

“The API-first Cloud-agnostic solution has been implemented following Sopra Banking Software model bank approach, in line with the Nigerian regulations and the non-interest banking requirements”.

Also speaking, MEA managing director, Sopra Banking Software, Raouf Mhenni, said Sopra Banking Software is delighted to support Taj Bank in its opening and proud to have earned bank’s trust during the tight deadline project.

“This project has enabled us to demonstrate that our software and services banking capabilities are truly the solution of choice for banks in Nigeria looking at operating in a fast-changing banking environment, aimed, amongst other things, at facilitating financial inclusion,” he added.

In his remark, chief operating officer of Pn Consulting Limited, Mr. Dennis Omoroseghe, noted that Sopra Banking Software’s local partner in Nigeria, IT System modernisation and legacy system replacement remain a high priority for most Nigerian banks as they look to bridge the widening gap between front-office and back-office operations and services.

“Taj Bank in its deliberate effort to avoid this challenge in the near future has selected and successfully implemented Sopra Banking Amplitude as its mission critical application”.