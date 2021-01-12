BY BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

A non interest bank, TAJBank, has reiterated its commitment to contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria through initiatives focused on the education sector.

The bank made this known at the inauguration of new infrastructure at Saint John Paul School, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking for the bank, Team lead, Private Banking, TAJBank, Nasir Usman expressed the bank’s commitment to improving education in the country through its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Usman acknowledged the enormous strides that the leadership of Saint John Paul School Akwa Ibom has made to fill in the gap of quality education in Nigeria taking into cognisance critical factors such the need for affordability to the general populace. He noted that the results were evident in the school’s nine years of existence as it had succeeded in molding students of great intellectual output and high moral standing.

The special guest of honour at the inauguration, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended the bank for believing in the vision of the school and accepting to provide financing for expansion of the institution’s infrastructures. This, he said, was an evident indication of the Bank’s willingness to collaborate with credible bodies in its drive to contribute to the significant improvement of the nation’s education sector.

Senator Akpabio also urged the bank to open a branch in Uyo as a priority once it gains its national license.

In just over one year of operations, TAJBank has recorded several milestones. Recently, the bank was awarded Bank of the Year by Leadership Newspapers Group for its remarkable performance and efforts in driving financial inclusion to people at the grassroots.