BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, TAJBank, has concluded plans to approach the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before the end of this year to apply for a national licence as part of plans to expand its operations across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective, according to the bank, is to deepen CBN’s financial inclusion drive.

Advertisements

Co-founder/chief marketing officer of the bank, Sherif Idi, told LEADERSHIP in an exclusive interview that all is set for the 11-month-old bank to inaugurate five new branches in the first quarter of 2021 within the northern region.

Advertisements





The ‘ethical’ bank currently has regional licence to operate in North East and North West parts of the country.

At the moment, the Islamic bank has four branches, including the headquarters in Abuja, a branch at the National Assembly complex, one in Kano State and another branch in Sokoto State.

TAJBank said a new branch is going to be established in Kaduna State by the end of this month.

Idi told our correspondent: “Our projection for next year is for us to have additional five branches within the first quarter of 2021. Within next year, we aspire to apply for a national license. We will start the application this year. And we hope to get it early next year.

“You know, once you have a national license, you must have a presence in every city of every state. That means we will have presence in all the cities or state capitals. That is to say that within that next year, we should be rolling out 10 to 15 more branches. We are going national by next year by God’s grace.”

It was also gathered that the bank recently got the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria to open three more branches: one in Maiduguri, Borno State; one in Yola, Adamawa State and another one in Gombe State.

Noting that all these were coming up in the first quarter of next year, Idi stated that the non-interest bank was fully committed to contributing to onboarding the unbanked people in Nigeria.

The chief marketing officer said, “We are very much eager to drive that financial inclusion of the Central Bank. As I’m speaking with you, we have about 2,600 agents right now and we want to double that by the first quarter of next year. That’s the intention. These agents are in the core north because that’s our area of authorisation for now.”