Sherif A. Idi is the Co-founder/Chief Marketing Officer of TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest ethical bank. With 21 years career experience in the banking sector, Mr Idi has worked in every unit of banking, from operations manager to marketing and customer service, risk management, branch manager and group head, carving a niche for himself. In this interview with MARK ITSIBOR, he speaks on sundry issues in the financial sector, including why the Islamic bank which started operation on December 2, 2019 is ‘the bank to beat in innovation and technology banking.’

What is the mission of TAJBank?

After spending decades of our careers in banking, I and my colleague decided to venture into owning a bank of our own they call non-interest banking because we saw a gap at that side. From there we went in search of those we think could guide us as our consultants. It’s an area that is virgin, where we are expecting more entrants to venture into. From there, this is where we are today. We have set up TAJBank after about four years of waiting. Today, we have established an ‘ethical bank’ in Nigeria. We want to build a bank for all.

At a time one would expect you to carry out aggressive marketing of the bank you are counting impressive gains. Take me through your list of achievements so far.

Already, our customer base is in hundreds of thousands. Recently, we launched project one million. The aim is to open a record one million accounts (minimum) by December 31, 2020; as addition to the existing customers’ list we have. If you look at the period and the success recorded, then you can say that we’ve done well.

As a non-interest bank, how do you get the peoples’ buy-in or conviction to save?

Nigerians like the culture of saving, especially in the rural areas. With the coming of TAG bank, we have different non-interest savings products like the Murabaha savings, card savings account and Mudharabah term deposit are all part of the products we have that encourage savings. It’s encouraging because we’ve seen it growing. We earlier thought people would not be interested. But we have seen the numbers growing. People are really interested in savings.

When you have any of our non-interest savings products, whatever interest the bank makes at the end of the month, it is shared with those account holders. And it’s quite encouraging because it is not based on a fixed percentage of interest on your savings. Your interest at the end of the month is based on whatever is generated at the end of the month.

Why is it more profitable for Nigerians to bank with TAJBank?

With all sense of humility, because of our customer service; we regard the customer as king. We see the customer as number one. In all our dealings, we prioritise our customers. TAJ bank is the number one no-interest bank in Nigeria. TAJBank is the bank to beat in Nigeria. Because we are setting the pace for innovative, technology-driven and people oriented non-interest banking in Nigeria.

With the bank almost clocking a year in operation, what are your plans for the future?

Right now we have four branches of operation: the headquarters in Abuja, a branch at the National Assembly complex, one in Kano State and another one in Sokoto State. The first branch is coming on in Kaduna State by December ending. Our projection for next year is for us to have additional five branches within the first quarter of 2021. Right now we have approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria to open three more branches: one in Maiduguri, Borno State; one in Yola, Adamawa State and another one in Gombe State. All these ones are coming up in the first quarter of next year. Within next year, we aspire to apply for a national license. And we hope to get it early next year. You know, once you have a national license, you must have a presence in every city of every state. That means we will have presence in all the cities or state capitals. That is to say that within that next year, we should be rolling out 10 to 15 more branches. We are going national by next year by God’s grace.

Are you threatened by your existing and incoming competitors in the non-interest industry?

No; not at all. It is only two of us that are in the industry right now. There are a lot of things you want to do, if the players are not many, you will have limitations. The more we are in the market the more new products will come up. It is going to be a healthy competition because if somebody comes onboard, the onus is on us to rise to the occasion. The more we are in the market, the better the relationship among us.

How do you encourage good saving culture in line with CBN’s financial inclusion drive?

In that regard, we went as far as introducing TAJ Express which is the agency banking platform that we have. The agency banking is virtually in many rural parts of the country. What they do now is to have an agent very close to them. And that agent serves like a mini-branch of a bank. That agent is somebody you know very well in your locality; he/she is somebody you can rightly come to when you need something. That is the kind of person we empower in the rural communities with a Point of Sale (POS) machine. The POS has the ability to cash in and cash out and even open an account. We are now in the next level of issuing debit cards instantly. The next level will be for that agent to be able to pay you and receive money and open an account and even enroll you for BVN; and he/she can even give you an ATM card.

That means you don’t need a big branch. What you need is that POS person that can serve you as a branch. That is the bank they actually need. We have brought it to their doorsteps. People now save as little as N1, 500 because the bank is close to him now. By that, we are driving down the financial inclusion initiative. That’s why I say they already have that culture of savings in them. They even withdraw as low as N500 now. For such a person, it’s a pride that he has an account with a bank. With your phone, you can open an account on the TAJBank platform.

What the CBN wants is financial inclusion. And we are very much eager to drive that financial inclusion. As am speaking with you, we have about 2,600 agents right now and we want to double that by first quarter of next year. That’s the intention. These agents are in core north because that’s our area of authorisation for now. We have regional license to operate North East and North West.

How do you guard against fraudulent practices along that process?

Before we give you the POS or onboard you, we must train you. We have a unit in charge of that. They know your location and every other thing about you. They are able to quickly detect an agent who does not use his POS for a day or two and they call to enquire what was wrong. We do training and close monitoring regularly and we are so passionate about doing that. The POS is given free of charge, which also helps to create employment. We empower them and share commission with them. So long as you earn, you will earn commission. And at the end of the month, we share profit with you.

How has technology helped you in achieving the goals of the bank?

We pride ourselves as a technology driven bank. I say that because we’ve invested so much in technology. Banking is moving from the brick and mortar. Banking is now at your fingertips, with technology, it is easy doing banking transactions. We are actually leveraging on technology to scale beyond our physical size as a bank. I might not have branch in Funtua, in Maiduguri or Yola, but by agent will be there. And that agent will open a TAJBank account and conduct financial transactions on our behalf to the satisfaction of our customers in locations we don’t even have physical presence. Technology is advancing our banking operations.

How many jobs has the bank been able to create since the last 11 months of operation?

With all sense of humility, I can say we have created about 120 direct jobs and counting. This figure excludes the indirect jobs that have been created alongside.

Tell us about TAJ Mall and the idea behind it TAJ Mall is Nigeria’s first ethical mall. It is ethical because we don’t sell anything that is unethical in the mall. For instance what you tend to gamble or anything alcoholic is not sold there. As an ethical bank, we sell what is only ethical to the public.

We have on boarded a lot of vendors in the mall so far. You may not need to visit Shoprite or any other mall for that matter. All you need to do is to visit the mall, buy whatever is sold at Shoprite you want to buy and it will be delivered to you in no time. That’s what we do basically. We are scaling up to have more vendors in other states beyond the major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano where we are currently operating it. We want to have vendors nationwide to reduce the burden of time factor and cost of delivery. Back end, we have currier services that will pick and deliver.

How can the public access the mall?

Once you go to search for TAJ Mall on your device or through the search button, you will find ‘Nigeria’s firth ethical mall’. From there you begin to see the products and how to shop online. It will tell the location of the product you want to buy and the cost of delivery to your doorstep. We go to the vendors and sometimes the producers to ensure our customers get their products at discounted rates.

What are your challenges?

The challenges cannot be far from the environment we operate. As a very young bank, you definitely have challenges of trying to scale. For me, these are the little challenges I would say we face so far. But when you look at the other side, you can see how people appreciate you and rush to access your products. Operationally we are good. Except during the COVID-19 when transactions naturally went down, we are doing well.