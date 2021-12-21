TAJBank Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s non-interest banking services provider, has received three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications for its commitment to customer safety assurance, service excellence and business operations resilience prioritization since it commenced operations about two years ago.

The global recognition of the interest-free banking services provider by the Certification Partner Global (CPG) is coming on the heels of recent awards at domestic and international bagged by the lender over the last three months.

The latest certifications of TAJBank, which comprised the ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems respectively, demonstrated the bank’s commitment to prioritizing business operation resilience, customer safety, and service excellence at all times.

The issuance of the ISO 27001certification to TAJBank also proves its assurance to customers that it has duly applied applicable information security controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customers’ information.

The CPG also stated that the ISO 22301was also an evidence that TAJBank business operation is conducted with best practices to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

Similarly, ISO 20000 shows that TAJBank makes IT a business enabler through a robust service management system in the delivery of IT-related services and is also regularly optimizing technology needs for its current and future needs while also ensuring the protection of revenue flow into TAJBank’s businesses by stabilizing IT services in meeting obligations to stakeholders (regulators, shareholders, customers, and suppliers).

According to a statement by the non-interest bank’s management on the certifications, aligning the three management standards (ISO 27001, 22301, and 20000) certification, will have huge impacts on the protection of revenue flow into TAJBank as their framework on how the bank running its strategic processes for continuous viability.

Commenting on the global certification of the lender, TAJBank’s founder/managing director, Mr. Hamid Joda, said: “We are fully aware of the risk and impact involved in using technology to drive our businesses, this requires us to be increasingly aware of our roles and responsibilities in ensuring we actively play our part in following international best practices and standards to realize an effective operation of business models that can continuously provide metrics ensuring the protection of our customers’ information and privacy, operational resilience and excellent service delivery while keeping our commitments to our stakeholders.”

In his remarks, TAJBank’s executive director and chief marketing officer, Mr. Sherif Idi, enthused: “We have become one of the few banks in the country to have successfully integrated and passed three rigorous management standards.

“This certification has further positioned and strengthened TAJBank’s quest to continually drive our digital banking strategy for world-class financial services that enable our customers’ security, excellent services, and meet regulatory requirements”, the banker assured.