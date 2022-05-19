The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has been charged to take Nigeria to the zenith (category 4) of the world volleyball.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare gave the charge when officials of the International Volleyball Federations (FIVB) who are in Nigeria to assess the level of volleyball development in the country paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s volleyball has recorded remarkable progress in the last three years of his tenure as the youth and sports minister and challenged the Engineer Musa Nimrod–led board of NVBF to do whatever it takes to take Nigeria to the desirable category 4 of world volleyball.

According to the Minister, the revelation that volleyball was the most watched sport in 2022, is a challenge to Nigeria as a nation to develop its volleyball from the grassroots.

“I have been minister for three years and there are two games or three sports that I have seen grow since I became a minister. One of those sports is volleyball.

“Your visit is a very welcome development, this country is a sports loving nation and you said some very key words about not just the importance of the sport but how significant volleyball has become among global sports.

“Every country now plays volleyball but you spoke so well about the position of Nigeria when it comes to volleyball whether continental or internationally and I quoted what you said about you wanting to see Nigeria get to category 4 of world volleyball. That is exciting and with the president, secretary general and other board members of NVBF here, they had you well and they need to do what it takes to take us to that category.

“The revelation that this year volleyball was the most watched sport challenges us as a country to develop our volleyball right from the grassroots and come up with programmes that will bring development across our schools, collegiate and to make sure that this country produces volleyball teams that can compete with other countries in the world,” Dare said.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to sports development, saying volleyball is classified as a grade A that enjoys government patronage.

“Volleyball is one the grade A sports that easily enjoy financial and any other support from the federal government and your visit to Nigeria will further encourage us to support volleyball in this country.”

While speaking earlier, President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Development Commission, Mushtaque Mohammed, described Nigeria as an important country in the development of world volleyball.

He said they are in the country to assist the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) in the development of the sport. “Nigeria is a very important country in the development of world volleyball. With a population of 200 million people, Nigeria should be in category 4 of volleyball playing nations.

“There is a need to help the development of the sport and to enhance the participation of Nigeria in world championships and Olympics and we are here to give you the necessary support so that volleyball can develop in a big way.

“The junior level is one of the most important aspects for development and Nigeria is doing well in that category because you were at the last two World Youth Championships and there is a need for upward transitioning and that is what we need to help you with new technology and better administration,” Mohammed.