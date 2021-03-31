By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors have every reason to be afraid after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the nation’s security chiefs to identify and liquidate them.

The president’s marching orders to the security chiefs was disclosed yesterday by the national security adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd), after a meeting between the president and security chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Monguno said that on the issue of the persistent kidnapping and banditry, especially in the North West and the North-Central zones. Mr. President had been very emphatic and had stated very clearly that this problem must be brought to an end, but using the traditional methods that the armed forces have been trained to deploy.

“Mr. President has made it very clear to both the intelligence and operational elements that the first assignment will be to identify the leaders of these bandits, kidnappers and take them out, in order to restore confidence in those areas,” he said.

Monguno told State House correspondents that the president warned the security chiefs that a situation where bandits and kidnappers dictate the pace in the fight against insecurity will no longer be tolerated.

According to the NSA, Buhari told the service chiefs that the armed forces cannot continue to be reactionary rather than proactive.

“Mr. President has said that he will no longer tolerate a situation whereby bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and he will not also condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.

“He has also indicated his willingness to provide all the resources required by our own troops in order to put down these criminals. They must be brought down with all the ruthlessness that is required and whoever is working in collaboration with them will be brought to book,” the NSA said.

The NSA pointed out that some of the sponsors and collaborators of violence against Nigerians are government officials, but said they would be dealt with.

“I’m also to send out a warning to those people who think they can continue to behave in a manner that undermines national security.

Those people engaging in all kinds of underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices – people who are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government – we have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage, people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out.

“This is the directive from the president. I am to send a warning to those people who think they’re in close proximity with those who have the instruments to make the space easy for criminals, those people who think they have some kind of authority, who are engaging in all kinds of Hocus Pocus, in all kinds of jiggery pokery or skullduggery; those people will be brought down to their knees.

“It is extremely important for these people; I’m sending out a message to them: anybody who thinks he can continue to pool whatever resources he has at his disposal to frustrate the efforts of the central government in bringing about peace and security will have himself to blame.

“The new service chiefs, as well as the intelligence community, and the constabulary forces have been given clear directives by the president to target those people who are the ones leading in creating chaos, disunity, and disharmony,” he said.

Monguno noted that the president had called for an emergency meeting with the heads of defence and security organisations after meetings with governors of the North West and North Central zones.

“Prior to this meeting, he had also met with the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on issues directly linked to the state of insecurity in the nation. Today’s meeting was not a very long meeting, but the president looked at certain issues that were presented to him in the last one week.

“Mr. President, in particular, emphasised that the comprehensive reports he had received from the chief of defense staff (CDS) and the service chiefs, following their recent appointment, had illuminated the need for him to look deeper into certain aspects that need to be taken care of.

“He is particularly inspired and impressed by the way the new service chiefs have started their assignment, with all the operational visits they’ve made to the theatres (of operation), where they’ve been able to address the troops, look into their immediate needs and come up with immediate, medium and long term proposals.

“Mr. President is going to look into these things with the urgency they require, but he is particularly delighted that from what he has received from the chief of defence staff. There is now renewed vigour, there is now a willingness on the part of all the operational elements to work together, as well as also working hand in hand with the intelligence organisations.

NSA added that President Buhari also insisted that all the decisions approved at the National Security Council meeting last month including a ban on mining activities in Zamfara State as well as the no-fly zone remain in force until further notice in order to curb the rising insecurity in the state.

“He has also declared that there will be no adjustment in whatever the National Security Council has already laid out until normalcy is restored. He’s also aware of attempts by certain elements, working in cahoots with all kinds of people in and out of the country, to continue with exploiting the minefields, especially in Zamfara State.

“A ban has been placed on mining and that ban has to be enforced. People have to comply with whatever the president has laid out. Of course, we, in the intelligence domain, are aware that there are individuals and groups who are planning to link up with all kinds of non-state actors in order to frustrate the efforts of government in implementing the ban on mining, as well as enforcing the no-fly zone so that no rotary aircraft will land, drop whatever and pick up whatever. That has to be enforced,” he added.