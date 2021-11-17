Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged residents of the state to take responsibility for the government’s assets and treat them as their personal property.

The governor stated this while commissioning the newly built multi-level car park and facility building at Onikan.

Sanwo-Olu said with new facilities in place, the age long parking problem associated with the area had been addressed.

He charged residents of the state to make good use of the property and care for it like their personal property in order to attract more of it to the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the residents that the facility would be supported by efficient traffic management and an Automated Fare Collection Service (AFCS) – that will offer an operable payment solution to prevent traffic dovetailing into the main road.