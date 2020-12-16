By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), have been urged to take youth development and empowerment in the Niger Delta area as a special project.

A youth activist from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri Southwest council area of Delta State, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, gave the charge in a release announcing his third literary work ‘Disappointment to Appointment’.

The youth activist also charged the federal and the Delta State governments, as well as the oil and gas major producers operating in the Gbaramatu axis of Delta State to extend assistance to youths, especially from his area of the state, so that they could be encouraged to get involved in positive ventures.

He recalled a personal encounter he had with the Vice President, Professor Osinbajo, where the number two citizen encouraged him to continue in the path of positive reasoning and committed to help him in the further propagation of his positive impact among youths of the oil-rich region.

“On that day I met the Vice President of Nigeria and told him I am a youth from this community (Kurutie), temporary site of Nigeria and Maritime University and I write books.

“He was so impressed that he called me and I came to meet him and he promised to help and empower me. I followed through, went to Abuja and moved to Aso Rock and deliver series of letters and finally the Vice President through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye, sent me a letter.

“On the 21st of December, 2018. I met the Vice President again in Warri at Main market while he was giving Tradermoni to market women. He was touched when I told him I have not been empowered and I showed the letter he sent to me.

“He quickly ask Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, SSA To the President On Political Matters to give me his complementary card and I should call him and I will be empowered to empower others with my God given gift and I was very happy that day thinking I will be empowered. I called Babafemi Ojudu several time but unproductive on the said matter.

“I use this avenue to appeal to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo to fulfill his promise of empowering me so I can reach out to the world through my gift of writing books and other of my programs.

“I also appeal to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Delta State Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Governor of Delta State who is from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chevron Nigeria Ltd, Shell and other meaningful Nigerians to come to my aid to enable me use my talent to be a blessing to Nigerians and the world at large”, he said.

In reference to his third book, which is awaiting launch, Bebenimibo said it is a piece targeted at lifting spirits and to expose the many untapped possibilities in the human being.

According to him, “the world is a battlefield and not a funfair. Every living person has battles to fight. Whether you are prepared or not, you are in the midst of battles. Many complain and gnash their teeth because of the battles they are passing through.

“Countless people are passing through hard times that is beyond word expressions. If you are passing through battles of life and you have searched for all means to solve or curb the battles and disappointment of your life, then the answers have come to you through this books”, he said.