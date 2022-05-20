Commodity trading is an act of buying and selling the basic goods or raw materials used in commerce. Commodities are basically raw materials.

They play an important role in most aspects of the daily lives of Nigerians, serving as food (cashew, cocoa sugar cane), energy (natural gas, crude oil) and source of income for many global investors, as commodities can be an important way to diversify their portfolio beyond traditional securities.

Commodities play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, accounting for more than 90 per cent of its export. They are generally traded through derivatives like forwards, futures, and options but can also be traded in the spot market physically. Commodity trading is widely used for hedging, speculation, and diversification in the portfolio. It also provides financial support to small-scale commodity producers.

The vice president of Highcap Securities Limited, Mr David Adonai says “Many people, especially retail investors, erroneously think that investment starts and ends with equities (shares) and debt (bonds). A game changing revolution in Nigeria’s investment space that can change this thought is speedily taking place with commodity exchanges springing up all over the country.”

He says “While commodity exchanges are the primary centers for buying and selling of commodities and their futures, investors can also gain exposure to commodities through stock markets. They can invest in shares of listed companies on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) like Okomu Oil Palm, Presco Plc, Total Nigeria Plc, Transcorp, others, which produce commodities. Exposure can also be acquired by investing in commodities exchange traded funds (ETFs) like ABSA New gold on NGX and various indexes of commodity producers packaged as ETFs.

“The commodities exchange is an efficient center for spot transactions. Traders can access standardized products under transparent pricing mechanism, for immediate delivery.”

Commodities Exchange In Nigeria

Currently Nigeria has three commodity exchanges that are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, two of which are privately owned. Meanwhile, the country’s commodity markets go back to 1947.

Why Invest In Commodities

Commodities are not correlated with traditional asset cases such as Bonds and Equities. Goldman Sachs calls Commodities a ‘portfolio enhancer’. According to the investment bank, Commodities are significantly negatively correlated with both Bonds and Equities, implying that even a small allocation to commodities will reduce portfolio volatility.

Commodities provide a hedge against inflation, as they perform well during periods of rising inflations. Primarily because the Commodities producers also raise prices to ensure their assets keep pace with inflation.

How Do You Invest In Commodities

Investing directly in the commodity, for example buying soybeans; Investing via Derivatives, for example Futures and Options contracts; Buying shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that trade in commodities; and Buying shares of stocks in companies that produce commodities.