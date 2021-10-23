It has been quoted in many established data banks and a number of verifiable sources that Nigeria parades the highest number of out of school children in Sub-Saharan Africa with an estimate of 10.5 million children not enrolled in schools. According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is rather in Nigeria. In order to lessen greatly the high number of out of school children in Nigeria, FlexiSAF Foundation as a non-profit committed to providing access to quality education for disadvantaged children, initiated the signature #BackToSchool Programme in 2018. Through the programme, the foundation has been able to identify, rehabilitate and enroll over 200 indigent children from different communities back in school, in six different states. The #BackToSchool Programme has been nothing short of revealing and indepthly impactful, as the success story of the Programme has been reiterated by community leaders, Government Agencies like the Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC) and media organizations in the country and abroad.

One of the dynamic ways in which the program works is that the Foundation identifies indigent out-of-school children in remote communities, get them enrolled into schools according to their intellectual capabilities (which is ascertained through a clear academic process), and then conscientize individuals and members of the public to “adopt’ and sponsor at least one of the identified children through primary and secondary education by donating a fee of N4,170 only a month, which the foundation has delineated to cover their tuition, uniforms, school items and administrative fees. In addition to getting sponsors for the children’s education, FlexiSAF Foundation has also partnered with some top private schools to provide scholarships to poor-but-deserving children from the streets. These schools include Aflon Digital Academy Kuje, Abuja, and Wisdom International School, Kano, both offering up to 22 scholarships for the foundation’s Back to School Programme beneficiaries.

As stated earlier in this article, the #BackToSchool Programme is comprehensively implemented in three phases, which include first, identifying kids from a poor background who have interest in learning but are, however, unable to attend schools due to factors such as poverty, family background and/or cultural norms. The process of identification is done through engaging communities in remote areas who are in need and have children that have either not started school yet or dropped out due to circumstances beyond their control. After identifying the children, the next phase is getting good and suitable schools within the same geographical location as the beneficiaries whence they get enrolled. The foundation also ensures that the schools help them fit and settle in, by giving them utmost care and attention to enable them thrive alongside their more opportune peers. Lastly, the children are paired with well-trained mentors who track and monitor the overall wellbeing of these children as well as provide timely reports of their academic progress. These mentors are identified from a pool of educators, accomplished individuals and learning facilitators that have been engaged albeit through a volunteering arrangement by the foundation.

Since introduction, we have recorded tremendous success and continue to jump for joy for the amazing performance of our beneficiaries in their various localities. We have girls like Ummu Salma who is preparing for her Junior Secondary Certificate Examination, we have Abba the Almajiri who’s preparing to take the Common Entrance Examination and many more success stories.

The Covid-19 Pandemic increased the rate at which children dropped out of school due to the financial crisis many faced. A lot of children sold food items and other things or worked menial jobs in order to assist their families. There was also the issue of lack of access to digital devices to enable them to participate in online refresher courses and tutorials. As a result of all these, FlexiSAF Foundation is bringing back the #BackToSchool campaign to help these disadvantaged children go back to school. The campaign aims to help indigent children reach their full potential by providing them access to good, quality education because we believe education is the key to ending the cycle of poverty, hunger, armed conflict and gender inequality.

You can help these children achieve their lofty dreams by making donations. Please visit https://flexisaf.org/donate-any-amount/ to donate or pay kindly subscribe to donate a generous sum of 4,170 naira a month to

FlexiSAF Foundation

0422637061

GTBank to sponsor a child.