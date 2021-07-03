By Okorie Uguru

There are no cakes of blood spattered on the walls of the old buildings. There are also no bullets marks on the wall of the old offices. There are no longer tell-tales signs of the historic violent conflict that happened here. The dusty road where blood of innocent women was shed has now been tarred with asphalt. The only reminder of the gruesome murder of defenseless women who had gathered 92 years ago to protest an unjust colonial imposition of tax was a cenotaph with a statue of woman defiantly trying to break a gun with her knees, and a symbolic memorial grave for all the women that died on December 11, 1929 from the bullets of the colonial masters.

Ikot Abasi, almost 100 years after the gruesome massacre, still retains the hue of an old district headquarters with many of the old office buildings still standing. Among these structures are the old office of the first Governor General of Nigeria, Lord Frederick Lugard, the old offices of the colonials masters, and some warehouses.

However, in this laid back town is the creeping modernity. The network of roads is good. The community is easily accessible from the state capital. There are also other developmental projects. From the old colonial buildings, one could see the waterside. It used to be a point where slaves were loaded into ships as human cargo to be transported across the Atlantic Ocean to become slaves. There is still the Point of No Return.

The presence of the old colonial buildings and the waterside gives a leisure feel to this suburban community.

However, the gruesome massacre of 1929 during a native women protest generally referred to as the Aba Women Riot of 1929 still hung on the community. It is a story of bravery indigenes of Ikot Abasi are willing to share with tourists.

Obongawan Edith Etete, a woman leader in the Ikot Abasi, said the massacre was something the community has come to accept as part of its history and was proud of the sacrifice their brave female mothers and grandmothers made for the country.

She somberly recalled the incident that changed history of the community, literarily leaving the community in sorrow, tears and blood. Mrs. Etete said: “Let us take our mind back to 1929, specifically December 16, 1929. That is the office of the District officer. And they had sent a letter to the women inviting them to a meeting. When we take our minds back to 1927, 1928, during the great economic depression, the British colonial authorities were looking for how to generate more revenue to run the government. So, they had taxed then men. The men were also badly treated, flogging them, forcing them to carry whites on their shoulders to wherever they were going, and if any one failed, the person was locked up.

“The women were very sad and angry. By 1928, the women had a meeting. This meeting was not in one place, it was what you would call cooperation among the women. The meeting was among women of this side, that is Opobo District. It stretched from here to Ikparakwa. It was a vast area. Opobo town, Ogoni, Eastern and Western Obolo were all part of the district. This was a town where you had Sierra Leoneans, Cameroonians, Ghanaians, also Igbos dominated. In fact most people of my age speak Igbo, because Igbo was like a lingua franca.

“So, the District Officer (D.O.), one Mr. A.R. Whiteman, had sent a letter to six women leaders. The leader of all the women at that time was the mother of the late Honourable Justice Udo Udoma and the grandmother of Senator Udo Udoma. So, they all came; about 2000 women gathered here before 8am on December 16, from the hinterland and the vast area. They came with boats and canoes and they all lined up here. Here was a government area, the post office was here; every departmental office was here.

“So, the D.O. came out and saw the women. The women had come with a letter where they put down their demands and grievances in writing. He came out saw them, and merely said ‘okay, women go home, you won’t be taxed.’ They women said no, these people are not sincere with us; tomorrow they will catch us and say we didn’t say you won’t pay tax. Sign this letter that we won’t pay tax; stamp it with your stamp and put the queen’s seal on it, and we would take it from here. The D.O. got angry and went back into his office. He must have signaled. He must have signaled his military commander, a certain John Hill. They had recalled soldiers from Calabar and other places because they saw that Ikot Abasi people were tough and ready to protest. And so, he sent signal, and the six women leaders were lined in front, here. The late Ima Brown, she was a journalist, was five years old then. Her father was the interpreter here and her father told her the story. He witnessed it live, so, it is true.

“The six women lined up in front, and John Hill himself opened fire on the six women one by one. After that they started shooting. About 500 women went down on that day. Some tried to run away and the drowned in the river here, especially those who came by boat. Immediately after that, the colonial authorities then made a policy statement that women should not pay tax.”

However, while it is an established fact that Ikot Abasi bore the brunt of the ire of the colonial masters over what is historical referred to as the Aba Women Riot, there is still divergence of opinion on where the native women’s protest against obnoxious colonial policy started.

Etete said: “It happened here on December 16, 1929, and then the Abak women also rioted on December 18, the same year. Every December 16, we hold remembrance for these brave women killed by the colonial masters. At Aba, no woman was killed, but at Abak, some women died. When we get to the gallery, we will check the number. Out of the 500 women that were killed, we only have about 23 names that we could identify. The rest were not identified. They must have from the hinterland and there relations were not nearby to identify them. Some came from across this river from Ogoni and Opobo. We don’t know how they were buried because then, if anybody that went to identify a corpse, that person was arrested because they wanted the story to die. They tried to kill the story.

“But when they set up the first commission of inquiry, they went and lied that it was just a group of demented women that were despised. But in the second commission of inquiry, the truth came out because then, Nigerians showed greater interest to testify. That was how the story came up. This was part of what led to the natives, that is Nigerians being allowed to participate in governance in the country. It led to so many reforms.

Etete lamented that despite the gravity of the massacre and how it changed the course of Nigerian history, the country has not done much to recognize these brave women that laid down their lives for the country. She also believed that the capturing of the native women’s riot as ‘Aba Women Riot’ was erroneous since the chain of event started in Ikot Abasi. She added: “Nothing has been done apart from what we do every December 16. Also Senator Helen Esuene put a building to remember the incident. She built it to immortalize these women. We have identified the families of these women in our community that were killed. Compensate these families.

“We want the courage and sacrifice of these women be recognized by the government setting up an institute for women. In fact, we have identified the families of victims from here. The government should compensate the families of the victims.”

While there the gravity of the killing at Ikot Abasi is a historical fact, there is still argument over where the Aba Women Riot started. Dr. Rapheal James, a journalist, historian and a researcher corroborated the massacre, but believed the riot was started somewhere else that is neither Ikot Abasi nor Aba. He said: “Let me make a point of correction and I will stand on this till the end of my existence on earth. The Aba Women Riot didn’t start in Ikot Abasi. It started in Oloko, in the present day Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State. It ended in Ikot Abasi. I have my facts. I have been to the Colonial Museum, Aba, and I have gone through newspaper publications of 1928, ’29 and I have been able to track it down that it started in Oloko. I also have the official report of the commission of enquiry that was, and from all indications, in what is in that report, it started in Oloko.

“It was named the Aba Women Riot because of the massive destruction of properties of the colonial masters in Aba. By the time it moved into Ikot Abasi, most people in Ikot Abasi wanted to create a replica of what happened in Aba. So, they started vandalizing warehouses belonging to the colonial masters. This was part of what led to the women marching to the colonial masters’ offices where the shooting occurred. 99 percent of the shooting was in Ikot Abasi. Nobody was killed in Oloko; nobody was killed in Umuahia. Only one woman was killed in Owerrinta. That was killed accidentally. One of the colonial masters, when he saw the women coming, he panicked and tried to speed off in his car and hit a pregnant women. That was why they rioted in Owerrinta. I’ve been to Owerrinta and interviewed the oldest living human being then. He gave me his own account and tried to corroborate it with what I had. I noticed there were one or two places he couldn’t remember. He was about 91 years old then. But majorly, I was able to pick out one or two things that could flow with the things that I had read.”

With tourism assets like rich relics of the Nigeria’s colonial history and the relics of how the British colonial overlords massacred 500 unarmed women, all in Ikot Abasi, rich culinary offering and beach side experience in places like Oron, huge biodiversity for nature lovers, coupled with good network of roads and branded hospitality facilities springing up in the state, tourisms have a thousand and one reason to explore the state.