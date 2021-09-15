Minister of women affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called for collaboration to support families and communities to respond to gender-based violence (GBV) through raising of awareness and prioritising health.

Tallen who made the call at a stakeholders’ validation meeting on the communication strategy on ending all forms of GBV and harmful practices against women and girls, said when women succeed, the country would be safer, secure and prosperous.

The minister who was represented by Mr Adamu Sumaila, a deputy director in the ministry, said there was need to leverage on the current efforts and resources to address GBV in a holistic, efficient and effective manner.

According to her, the effects of GBV and women and girls affects the entire communities women and girls, men and boys differently.

“Promoting gender equality and the empowerment of Women and girls serves as catalyst to addressing problem of gender inequality patriarchy and gender stereo-typing.

“The scale of sexual gender-based violence against women and girls and discrimination is alarming. The spike pattern trends, and the consequences of these forms of violence impact negatively on individuals, families, communities and the country in general.”

“Violence against women and girls, gender inequality patriarchy and harmful cultural practices significantly inhibits women’s potentials to fully contribute their quota and participate in rational development,” she said.

She added that there could not be a conversation about human rights on human dignity without talking about the right of every woman to be free from violence and fear.

Speaking, Dr Zubaida Abubakar, gender/GBV specialist, UNFPA said the strategy had incorporated creative ways to challenge the status quo while empowering women and girls to find their voice without fear of stigma.