The Nigeria Silent Hero Award is set to honour outstanding Nigerians whose contributions to the progress and development of our dear country, Nigeria, cannot be over-emphasized.

One of silent heroes of honour is Dame Pauline Tallen, the current Minister of Women’s Affairs. According to the award organizers, Dame Pauline Tallen had made significant contributions in promoting policies and programmes towards sustainable empowerment of women in Nigeria.

Other silent heroes include Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, Dr. D.K. Olukoya and Dr. Stephen Akintayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

More specifically, some of the categories include silent heroes in policing and intelligence, SME Industry, hero of maritime business, prison reforms and inmates transformation, ICT development, telecommunication, transparent banking culture, hero of faith, social justice and worker’s welfare, as well as crime and disaster reporting.

This year’s Nigeria Silent Heroes Award which is titled “Celebrating Silent Heroes’ holds at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on the 21st August, 2021 and would be chaired by a legal luminary, Professor Epiphany Azinge,SAN.