Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has accepted the resignation of 13 key portfolio holders from his administration.

Top of the list is the deputy governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, who was the overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Mallam Sa’idu Umar and the chief of staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori, had also resigned.

Also, on the list are those hitherto manning Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing, as well as careers and security namely, Hon Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon Sagir Bafarawa, Hon Bashir Gorau, Hon Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) respectively.

The rest are those of commerce, works, water resources, solid minerals and religious affairs: Hon Bashir Gidado, Hon Salihu Maidaji, Hon Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu.

Information gathered indicated that all the appointees’ resignation was in tandem with section 84(12), of the Electoral Act, as they are slated to aspire for elective posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at the last count, Dan’Iya, Umar and Bafarawa were to slug it out for the PDP governorship ticket alongside, former minister for water resources, Alhaji Muktari Shagari and the incumbent PDP national organising secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

Aside Hon. Bala Bodinga, who is the PDP sole candidate for the Sokoto Southern senatorial ticket, the rest have picked nomination forms for National Assembly seats.