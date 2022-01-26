Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appointed Professor Malami Umar Tambuwal as the first vice chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto.

Tambuwal, an educationist of repute was a registrar of the defunct College of Education now upgraded to a varsity. Prior to his appointment he was a dean in the Faculty of Education at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

Also appointed by the governor as vice chancellors (Academics) and (Administration) are professors Muhammad Aminu Mode and Nasiru Mukhtar Gatawa respectively. Both are also former officials of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

While Mode once headed UDUS Department of Modern and European Languages, Gatawa worked at the Economics Department of the university where he rose through the ranks from the position of Graduate Assistant to that of a professor.

The duo hail from Sokoto North and Gatawa in Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto State respectively.

The other management/principal officers appointed by Governor Tambuwal are: Mrs Amina Yusuf Garba, as registrar and Sulaiman Dikko as the university librarian.

Mrs Garba who had a stint at UDUS as an Assistant Registrar and Deputy Registrar was the immediate past Registrar of Sokoto State University before her appointment.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed that the remaining management positions of the university’s bursar and director of Works and Physical Planning should be provided by the state’s ministries of Finance and Works respectively.

It could be recalled that the formal upgrading of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto, to a University of Education was the resolution of the State Executive Council meeting, following the outcome of a 17-man advisory committee, headed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Professor Muhammad Zayyan Umar.