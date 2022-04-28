Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Prof Bashir Garba, as the new vice chancellor of Sokoto State University (SOSU).

This followed the stellar performance of the appointee during an interactive session with the University Joint Council and the Senate Selection Board which puts him far ahead of his fellow contestants, Professor Nasiru Dole Ibrahim and Professor Belewu Moshood Adewale respectively.

As a result, the council and board recommended the appointee to the governor, who approved it.

Tambuwal also approved the appointment of Mrs Kuluwa Abubakar Nuhu, as the new registrar of SOSU following the recommendation of the above bodies.

Garba, an erstwhile secretary to the Sokoto State government (SSG) and immediate past commissioner for higher education in the state, was born on June 6, 1966 in Minanata area of Sokoto metropolis.

A holder of PhD in Applied Chemistry, M.Sc in Applied Organic Chemistry, PGD in Management and B.Sc in Applied Chemistry, Garba attended Magajin Rafi Primary School, Sokoto from 1973 to 1979, Government Secondary Technical School, Talata Mafara from 1979 to 1984, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and University of Jos, Plateau State.

Prior to his appointment as SSG, he served as the Director of Sokoto Energy Research Centre of the Usmanu Danfodio University between 1999 and 2005. Between 2006 and 2010, he served as the director of energy management, training and manpower development at the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). He holds a national award of the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Nuhu on her part is a seasoned university administrator and former commissioner for women affairs. Before her appointment, she was a deputy registrar at the Office of the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto. Both appointments take immediate effect.