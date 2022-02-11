As permutations and consultations towards the 2023 general election gather momentum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former governor of the state Attahiru Bafarawa, former minister of agriculture Mukhtar Shagari, lawmakers, retired army officers and several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains yesterday met Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna on Tambuwal’s presidential ambition.

Although, Tambuwal said they were in Kaduna to see Makarfi who had just returned from a medical trip overseas, it was gathered that the visit was more of a political dialogue on his aspiration to govern Nigeria from next year.

In an interview with journalists after the meeting, Makarfi said the only legacy left for President Muhammadu Buhari is to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election in 2023.

Tambuwal said Makarfi has appealed to the members of the party to unite to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

„That is becoming our national anthem, unity, unity, unity all the way. It‘s only when we are united that we can have a very strong force

„As I said it before, the Head of the electoral umpire INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has only one option. That option is to leave a lasting legacy of credible and unbiased election, from my knowledge he is from a very good family background.

„So he needs to actually make sure that he did not soil that his family history and his own personal history by ensuring he conduct a free and fair election.

„Even President Muhammadu Buhari himself despite all the failures that we are seeing in this administration, the only legacy that is left for him is to ensure he conducts free, fair and credible election. Same way as President Goodluck Jonathan did ensure and handed over to him in 2015,“ he said

Makarfi had in his remarks admonished the PDP stalwarts and other party members to unite and embrace one another.