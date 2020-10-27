By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

All is set to formally unveil the much awaited Project 20 Million, a group that seeks to register 20 million Nigerians whose goals are to influence good governance and accountable leadership across all levels of government in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the director of administration of the group, Tijani Ali Danjuma, the ceremony is scheduled for Thursday under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Arc Nya-Etok Ezekiel, Director General, Nigeria First.

He said Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, is the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker, at the event to be attended mainly by youths who are yearning for a better and more purposeful Nigeria.

Also expected at the ceremony are His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Chindo Yamusa 111, Emir of Keffi and other Traditional Rulers, including the Clergy, members of the Academia, leaders of Thought and other stakeholders.

In a Statement released by the organisers in Abuja, they said that: “Our goal is to enlist the support of all Nigerians from all works of life who support or desire the building of a rejuvenated Nigeria where good governance and responsible leadership reigns.

The unveiling of the group marks the commencement of the massive official registration of members from across the country, including those living outside the country.

“Project 20 Million seeks to register 20 Million Nigerians who can influence the decision making process, ensure accountability from our leaders, effect and influence incorruptible persons in elective/appointive positions as well as champion good governance in our nation.

“This campaign is aimed at a thorough, purposeful, invigorated masses-driven and grassroots mobilisation. We have structures in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation, including FCT and in about 120,001 polling units in the country.

We are in partnership with other Civil Society Organisations in promoting effective governance and youth empowerment programmes through active synergies with government organs, innovative thinking, accountability and financial transparency as a premise for fostering economic growth, National development, job creation and a safe Nigeria.”