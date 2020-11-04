BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Sokoto state governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal laid the foundation for the construction of $13 million (5bn) fertilizer blending plant by OCP Africa Fertilizers Nigeria Limited.

The new plant with a production capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes per annum when completed by July, 2021will not only boost agriculture in the state and it’s environs but also create direct and indirect employment for the teaming youths.

Tambuwal who reiterated his adminstration’s resolve towards taking productivity to greater heights by harnessing both human and material endowments of the state, added that he will continue to pursue programmes and policies that will encourage investors into the state.

” Since the inception of this adminstration, efforts have been intensified to make indutrialization one of our core policies, in order to increase the drive for economic expansion, which is the panacea for unemployment and a means of reducing poverty in the state, Sokoto, like most of the states in the Federation is endowed with abundant human and material resources”.

While adding that the state has incentive packages to attract local and foreign investors, Tambuwal listed some to include, “provision of infrastructural facilities at industrial layouts, easy access to land, tax holidays, as well as joint venture partnerships.”

The governor who said in keeping to their investors wooing policies, his adminstration graciously granting10 hectares piece of land and its certified title deed (Certificate of Occupancy) issued to OCP Fertilizer Plant in less than 24 hours last year.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Managing Director of OCP Africa Fertilizers Nigeria Limited, Mr Caleb Usoh affirmed that the plant when completed aside creating direct job f jobs for 75 persons, will equally serve as a center of training for fertilizer manufacturers, farmers and other members of the agricultural value chain.

According to Mr Caleb the Fertilizer Plant to be constructed in Sokoto will also serve as a center of excellence were farmers will be trained on fertilzer manufacturing, better agricultural methods and lots more.