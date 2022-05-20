Sequel to the return of normalcy and calm within Sokoto metropolis, the state government after due consultations, has lifted the curfew imposed on the metropolis with immediate effect.

Recall that a 24-hour was earlier imposed on the metropolis last Saturday, in the wake of a violent protest demanding for the immediate release of two suspects arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, for alleged blasphemy.

Early Monday morning, the state government relaxed the curfew to dusk-to-dawn, in a press statement issued by the commissioner for information and orientation, Hon. Isa Bajini Galadanci.

Meanwhile, Galadanci, on Friday morning, in a another press statement, further announced the total lifting of the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

The statement reads, “Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect

“The Governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State. He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development

“The Government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked people in the State for their understanding in complying with the curfew.”