BY HEMBADOON ORSAR Makurdi

Tiv Traditional Council on Thursday conferred chieftaincy titles on the governors of Sokoto, Rivers, Nasarawa and Enugu states.

Performing the ceremony, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, said the chieftaincy titles conferred on the four governors were to acknowledge their selfless service and support to the state especially in her trying moments.

The governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom, commissioned the modern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, headquarters of the Tiv nation.

The governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the 14 Tiv Local Government Areas with the state government to the success of the project.

He noted that the process to build a befitting Palace in Otukpo for the Ochi’Doma has already commenced.

Earlier, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for rebuilding the Palace, saying he was happy to be the first occupant as well as having it commissioned during his reign.

Responding on behalf of the honourees, Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked Governor Ortom for the recognition and pledged to remain good ambassadors of the Tiv nation especially in peace building.

Governor Ortom had earlier commissioned Aper Aku, Martin Dent and Isaac Shaahu roads in Gboko, constructed by his administration.