Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to actively use the period to gain entrepreneurial skills.

He made the call during the swearing in of 2021 Batch A Stream 2 Corp members at Wamakko Permanent Orientation Camp in Sokoto yesterday.

He also the assured the members of corps of maximum security and improved welfare during their service year in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Philip Enaberue, enjoined the members of the corps to be law abiding and always be good ambassadors of their families and the state they came from.

He noted that the NYSC scheme was an enduring exercise, stressing that its vital role in sustaining national integration, social development and promoting a just and egalitarian society could not be overemphasised.