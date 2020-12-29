ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Sokoto state governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal said the status of 50 years old Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto (SSCOE) will soon be upgraded to a University of Education.

Tambuwal who assured that the institution will retain the name of the former President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari whom it was named after, added that by the time it is acheived, SSCOE will certainly become the first in northern Nigeria to be so upgraded.

Speaking during the Golden Jubilee and 22 Convocation celebration of SSCOE, Tambuwal affirmed that the institution has recorded a cherished record over time.

A statement by Tambuwal’s spokesperson Muhammad Bello quoted the governor as saying, “The decision to upgrade the institution is premised on the enviable track record it has established in the past half a century, its “uncommon and trademark foresight, vision, creativity and leadership acumen historically associated with our forefathers for over two centuries.

“In addition, the College is one of the high-ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in Nigeria.”

Applauding the past and present leaders of the College for raising the College to it’s present enviable status, Tambuwal said in furtherance of its upgrading, “approval has been given for the construction of two-storey students’ hostels, capable of accommodating over 400 students… in order to address the challenges of students accommodation.”

Tambuwal also appreciated the combined efforts of the College Council, Management, staff and students for maintaining relative peace and a conducive environment for academic activities on the College campus,” while urging them “to work harder to improve the quality of teachers produced in the institution.

“This has become imperative for us to achieve our ambition for higher standard in Basic and Secondary Education. While I am happy for the progress recorded by the College over the past 50 years, I urge the leadership of this glorious institution at all levels to be more prepared to position the College for greater achievements in the next 50 years ahead.

“This calls for renewed vigour, creativity, innovative ideas, quality control, cooperation and collaboration to the College to attain its vision of impacting knowledge and skills suited for practice in the 21st Century.”

Talking of his administration’s commitment to the education sector, Tambuwal said he has been embarking on extensive rehabilitation, reconstruction and building of hundreds of primary and secondary schools in the State, just as it will give more premium to the needs of its tertiary education sector.

In his address the Commissioner for HIgher Education, Prof Bashir Garba said through the support of the state government, the college has recorded several milestones over the past 50 years of its services to humanity.

Prof. Garba also added that with the encouragement of Sokoto state government, the college, in a multiple affiliation with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has also been running undergraduate programmes in education for over 20 years

On his part, the Provost of the College, Dr Wadata Hakimi said the college from its inception to date has recorded a total of 48,936 holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE).

He added that the college affiliated undergraduate programmes have equally produced over 12,500 holders of degree in education.

At the ceremony six personalities where presented with the award of fellowship which include former executive governor of Niger state, Alhaji Babangida Aliyu, former chairman of the college’s governing board, Ambassador Shehu Malami and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof Bappa Aliyu Muhammad.

Others are Dr Muhammad Mustapha Bunza, Captain Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd), who is also the Sarkin Mafaran Shagari and Alhaji Abdullahi Sarkin Gobir Adiya.

The ceremony was climaxed with the unveiling of the College Golden Jubilee monument by governor Tambuwal with the assistance of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.