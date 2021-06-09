Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal has urged Nigerian students studying abroad to be steadfast and disciplined while pursuing their studies.

The advice is contained in a statement signed by Tambuwal’s special adviser on media and publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello yesterday in Sokoto.

The governor was quoted as giving the advice in Khartoum, Sudan where he attended the graduation of medical and health students sponsored by the Sokoto State government.

He congratulated the graduating students and praised them for their determination and decency while facing uncertainty about the completion of their studies due to skyrocketing foreign exchange issues.

According to him, the students’ good conducts, hallmark of the typical upbringing of people of Sokoto, reflected in their performance, which makes the state proud.

He, therefore, felicitated with them on their accomplishments on behalf of the state and its people.

Highlights of the event held at the Friendship Hall of Khartoum near Corinthia Hotel, were the presentation of a merit award to Tambuwal for his diligence and commitment to, not only students but the good peoples of Sokoto State by the body of indigenous students studying in Sudan.

A similar award was given to Tambuwal by one of the universities from which the students graduated. (NAN)