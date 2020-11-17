ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the National Assembly to amend the laws establishing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as well as that of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tambuwal who made the call while commissioning the new ICPC office complex in Sokoto, said the amendment will help strenghten the process of petitioning by possibly bringing a novel idea of supporting every petition with an affidavit, photograph and signature of the petitioner.

He also appeal to ICPC and other anti corruprion agencies to continue to resist pressures from political leaders and avoid politicisation in the fight against corruption.

Giving reasons for his position on the amendment, Tambuwal said aside salvaging the course of law, doing so might possibly save precious time of investigators, the police and all those who are involved in the fight against corruption.

According to him, when much time is wasted investigating petition that are anonomous without any substance, it will be difficult for them to concentrate and face genuine cases of corruption and fight against corruption more vigourasly.

The govenor also divulged that some petitions from faceless individuals with suspicious intentions might be seen as not only using the ICPC, EFCC to witchunt and blackmail people but to also use them as a veritable of achieving their political scores.

Tambuwal while appealing for a strenghtened instituion commended the effort of the federal government in the establishment of the ICPC offices.

While discouraging the ICPC and other anti corruption agencies to avoid media trial, Tambuwal assured that his government through the ministry of information will continue to collaborate with them in enligtment, just as he commended the initiative of project tracking by the Commission.

In his address the Chairman of the ICPC Professor Bolaji Owasanye stressed the need for partnership and collaboration between the state government and the commission in the pursuit of its mandate which according to him is to eradicate all forms of corruption in Nigeria.