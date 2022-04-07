Sokoto State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has sought the support of the National Assembly Caucus ahead of the May 28 primaries of the party.

He also met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking to the National Assembly caucus on Tuesday night, Tambuwal, who decried the over-concentration of power at the federal level, called for the devolution of more powers to states and local government areas in the country.

In separate consultative meetings with the PDP caucuses at the Senate and House of Representatives, the presidential aspirant and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Tambuwal said, “The center is overloaded. And we really need to go back to the local government and state where the people are and give them more responsibilities and more resources, and that is how we are going to do it”.

The Sokoto State governor, while soliciting for the support of the federal lawmakers to emerge as the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, pointed out that he has the capacity, ability, intelligence and experience among others to govern the country as well proffer solutions to the various problems plaguing the country.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, while addressing the federal legislators, said, “I have noted a number of contributions which you have made individually and collectively as a caucus on the way forward for this country, on issues of corruption, on issues of insecurity, on issues of economy and general unemployment and the general state of our country.

“Something has to be done as quickly as possible as Nigeria, clearly, is on the brink. And we can only do that through a democratic process.

“The democratic process is for us to have a standard bearer that can, by the grace of God, marshal all that it takes for us to really have our hands on the deck in solving the various issues.

“It is a job that all of us must contribute to and we must source for and identify those individuals that have the capacity to man and indeed take charge of certain sub sectors of policy and governance and unless we are able to do that to assemble a marshal of team, irrespective of wherever someone is coming from, either by his his ethnicity, his region state or his religion, we may not really get it right.

“So I am sure I can convey to you the message that: I believe that in this country, we have the right people,” he said.

Addressing the BoT, Tambuwal said, “ Mr chairman, members of the BoT, our country is in dire stress and in need of cohesion. What we have today, to say the least, is not a leadership, but headship, because leadership comes with a lot of virtues and responsibilities. What we have at the moment, does not represent our wishes, desires and aspirations.

“The PDP is in a good position to come together and provide leadership for this country. But that can only be achieved if we all worked together for that common objective.”