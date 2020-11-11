ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,Sokoto

Kidnappers in the wee hours of Monday night invaded the house of Honourable Saidu Muhammad Gumburawa and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Saidu who was until this sad incident a Special Adviser to governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal on Special Duties was kidnapped from his village of Gumburawa, in Wamakko local government at about 3am Monday night.

Gumburawa is few Kilometers away from the state metropolis.

According to sources, the kidnappers rode on motorcycles and went to the house of Honourable Saidu where they demanded to go with one of his children.

Worried by their demand, it was gathered that the mother of the said child entered into a plea session with them but to no avail.

Having heard the development, Honourable Saidu was said to have came out and appealed to the kidnappers to leave his child and go with him instead, a request which the kidnappers obliged and went away with him.

Confirming the development, a reliable source from the government circle said, the kidnappers were yet to present any demand as at the time filing this report.

The state Command Police spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Abubakar further confirmed the development, adding however that they have begun investigation into the matter.