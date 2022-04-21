The death of gospel singer and artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, recently, has once again brought the issue of domestic violence to the fore. We recall that some of her friends alleged that her husband, Peter, maltreated and assaulted her several times before she died. From various eyewitness accounts, it was obvious she was a victim of domestic violence perpetrated by her husband.

Her death has generated national outrage with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan mandating the police and other relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the sad incident. Lawan said that the life of every Nigerian citizen mattered and must be accounted for by security agencies and relevant authorities where death occurs.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, on her part, vowed to get justice for the late popular gospel artiste. The minister noted that with the singer’s death, “it is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed”. It is instructive to note that the husband has been arrested by the police in connection with her death.

Sadly, there has been an upsurge in cases of domestic violence in Nigeria. The CLEEN Foundation reports that one in every three respondents admits to being a victim of domestic violence. Lagos State Government had said it recorded a total of 10,007 reported cases of domestic violence, including sexual abuse, perpetrated against adults and children between May 2019 and August 26, 2021.

Also, the United Nations Women report disclosed that 48 percent of Nigerian women have experienced at least one form of violence since the COVID-19 pandemic. Verbal abuse and denial of basic resources were the most common forms of Violence Against Women (VAW) reported (23 percent) since the pandemic began; along with denial of communication (21 percent) although these may have been the results of measures taken to limit the spread of the pandemic, such as lockdowns, curfews, and social distancing. Similarly, 16 percent reported sexual harassment and 15 percent reported physical abuse,” the report said.

Exposure to violence was highest among women in Kenya (80 per cent), Morocco (69 per cent), Jordan (49 per cent), and Nigeria (48 per cent). Domestic violence takes many forms, including: physical, sexual, emotional, and mental. Traditionally, domestic violence is committed against females. Common forms of violence against women in Nigeria are rape, acid attacks, molestation, wife-beating, and corporal punishment.

We recall that Nigeria passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act criminalising all types of violence against persons, and offering protection and remedies for victims in 2015. However, as of June 2020, only 18 states out of the 36 had domesticated the VAPP Act by 2021.

However, it is gratifying to note that in 2020, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) had declared a state of emergency on the increasing rate of sexual and gender-based violence in the country. Yet, the figures don’t seem to be abating. Shockingly, the National Human Rights Commission recently claimed to have received over 1.7 million sexual and gender-based violence complaints in 2021.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, religious bodies and security agencies contribute significantly to the rising cases of domestic violence. In the case of the church, women are often advised to stay in their marriages and make it work, irrespective of the abuse they are passing through. This has to stop. Also, most women stay in abusive marriages because they are told the church frowns at divorce and there is still a stigma associated with single mothers in the society.

We also observe that the police have failed in its responsibility regarding issues of domestic violence. Most times, cases of domestic violence reported to the police are dismissed as family matters that the parties involved can sort out themselves.

In our opinion, no one should stay in an abusive marriage because of societal or family pressures. Similarly, religious leaders should limit their involvement in marital affairs as such advice which Osinachi heeded could have contributed to the circumstances that led to her untimely death. Counseling married couples should be the responsibility of certified marriage counselors.

To be sure, women are not only the victims of domestic violence as there are reported cases of men who have suffered abuse from their wives. From the foregoing, we call on religious bodies to do more on cases involving domestic abuse. We insist a separation or even divorce should be options when it is a matter of life and death. Religious bodies must encourage people to speak up. We need to break the culture of silence.

Consequently, we call for a speedy trial in the case of the late gospel singer. This will serve as a deterrent to future offenders. There is a need for stiffer punishment for perpetrators of domestic abuse. Furthermore, we appeal to couples to communicate more, seek counseling, and help with anger issues.