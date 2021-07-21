Tangerine has restated its commitment to deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria with the deployment of tech-driven solutions.

The company recently stated this at the official launch of the company’s financial service product offerings in Lagos.

According to the firm, Tangerine is positioned to be Africa’s preferred one-stop financial solutions provider, leveraging a tech-driven, flexible, high-access platform to drive business across all the financial services segments in Africa to deepen financial inclusion, facilitate wealth creation and protection.

The head, Pensions, Tangerine Nigeria, Dapo Akinsanya, stated that, “in less than two years, we have been able to successfully acquire and rebrand several businesses, firmly establishing Tangerine.

We have also made significant strides in repositioning our businesses in readiness for growth by assembling a strong, agile and experienced team that aligns with our strategic thinking.”

Speaking on their plans to deepen financial inclusion and impact the Nigerian socio-economic landscape, he added that, “at Tangerine, we believe in democratising access to financial services and products and we seek to achieve this by developing simple value-adding products that are easy to understand and, which leverage technology to increase ease of accessibility, helping millions of uninsured Nigerians have protection or save for the future.”

Also, head, Life Insurance, Tangerine Nigeria, Livingstone Magorimbo stated that the company has planned to be the number one financial solutions provider of choice in Africa by driving efficiency, value addition and growth.

According to him, “our intention over the next four years is to build strong businesses that are profitable and have a fair share of the larger market in all of the segments we participate in.”