Fresh facts have emerged that Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, may begin a nationwide strike this weekend to register their grievances over the deplorable conditions of federal roads across the country and two other pending issues.

It was gathered that other grievances of the tanker drivers include perceived refusal of the federal government to enforce the compulsory installation of safety valve in all petroleum trucks to protect the inflammable contents from spilling over in a situation of road mishaps and alleged continued abuse of the tonnage capacity of Petroleum trucks by marketers and transporters across the country.

It would be recalled that leaders of PTD had on September 25, issued an October 8, 2021 deadline to the federal government to address these pending issues, failing which members would down tools and resume the nationwide strike earlier scheduled for March 27, 2021, but was shelved after assurances by the government that the issues would be addressed.