By Abu Nmodu Minna |

No fewer than 6 people were confirmed dead and 14 others injured in a tanker explosion that occurred in Lapai, headquarters of Lapai local government area of Niger State.

Following the unfortunate incident that occurred on the Lapai-Agaie-Bida Road in the early hours of yesterday, the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the injured victims and family members of those that lost their lives.

The explosion was said to have occurred at about 3am on Tuesday morning along Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida road in a gridlock occasioned by the deplorable condition of the federal road. Our correspondent reports that seven trucks were affected including a petrol tanker in the explosion.

It was learnt that the tanker explosion which was accompanied by fire gutted other vehicles. The explosion woke up the people of the area with a loud sound which created panic.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the people of the area made effort to stop the fire from expanding but their effort yielded little result as the fire gutted other vehicles and some commuters.