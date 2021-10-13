A tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), has exploded in he wee hours of Wednesday in Mubi town of Adamawa State, killing six people.

The explosion, which occurred at a filling station at Gela-Cameron border town, burnt the victims beyond recognition.

A resident of the area, Mohammed Sardauna, told LEADERSHIP that corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital Mubi, while seven others who sustained various degrees injuries were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“Six corpses were evacuated in polythene bags to mortuary around 7:00am this morning from the scene.

“Some of the dead bodies can not be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 2000 jerricans laden with petrol product and many hectares of farmlands were also destroyed by fire.

The eye-witness confirmed that officials from the fire service could not mobilise to the scene of the explosion due to volatile nature of the area.

Mubi is the second commercial nerve centre of Adamawa State where smuggling activities are on the increase despite the presence of security operatives in the area, who are involved in the fight against insurgency.