BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA Abuja

High Commissioner of United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria, Dr Benson Alfred Bana has said the country is keen on improving the excellent bilateral relationship shared by both countries through tourism, investment and trade

Bana disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja, ahead of Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism, Investment and Trade (TN-TIT) forum which is scheduled to take place on 4 and 6 of May,2021.

He said that Tanzania and Nigeria has a deep history dating back to 1960 and we want to use this forum to enhance economic cooperations between the two sisters countries in areas of tourism, investment,trade and development finacing.

“TN-TIT forum is designed to increased number of tourist from Nigeria to Tanzania from th annual average of around 6.000 to about 12.000 and also increase the number of Nigeria companies in Tanzania from current 5 to about 8 by December 2022.

“It will increase its products into the Nigerian market from an average of 13.641 tons per year to 15,000 tons and varieties of Tanzania products available in Nigeria markets.”

The commissioner added that this would facilitate Tanzain Government’s access to one Nigeria based finance institution for loans and grants at affordable terms and conditions, and at least one trade mission for Nigeria to Tanzania.

According to him,the role of the Tanzania is to create a platform that will encourage Business to Business (B2B) relation and People to People (P2P) relation within existing framework of bilateral agreement between both country.