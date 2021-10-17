Tanzania’s Michael Sangia and Jackline Sakilu emerged champions of the first Chief of Defence Staff OSMA Sahel Military Games Marathon in the male and female event.

The 42. 195km marathon race which marks the climax of the championship started at the Aguiyi Ironsi Sports Complex to Kubwa Express way, back to the starting point in Abuja yesterday.

Sangia returned fastest among 66 athletes from different countries with a of 2 hours 19minutes and 39 seconds in the male event as his compatriot Ezekiel Nigimba followed in second place with a time of 2 hours 25 minutes 9 seconds.

Cameroon’s Foimi Justin took the bronze medal with a returning time of 2hours 26 minutes 43 seconds, while Nigeria’s Husamatu Sanusi placed 5th position with a a time of 2 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds.

In the women’s event, Sakilu returned fastest with a 2 hours 43 minutes 10 seconds closely followed by Sisiha Ginoka with 2 hours 44 minutes, 35 seconds as the Congo Brazzaville’s Ossou Wakaye placed third position.