Abuchi Modilim, winner of the second edition of The Arojah Playwright Prize (TAPP) said the prize targeted at developing strong foundation of young students’ playwrights, gave him the validation he needed as a writer.

The final year student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, whose poems, have featured in Kalahari Review, said the prize, organized by the Arojah Royal Theatre (ART) is the sole platform dedicated to student playwrights in the country.

Noting the desire of young writers to be the next Wole Soyinka but lacking the platform and support required to do so, he urged individuals, theatre organizations, the society’s bourgeois to partner with ART in enhancing support for young writers, and to revive theatre art in Nigeria.

‘‘No matter how much we pretend that it’s not all about the money or prestige, we need that publicity. No matter how much you write, if people don’t know you, they don’t know you. I wish that other organizations, the bourgeois will support this type of effort and let’s say in the next two to three years that the first prize will increase to one or two million naira.”

ART with the support of the MacArthur Foundation provides in addition to N150,000 and N50,000 to the winner, first and third runners up, offers a playwriting masterclass, an anthology of all longlisted plays per edition, and the staging of the top three winning plays by ART.

Modilim’s play In Saint Mulumba, a tale about the Biafran war and the need for peace, was among the five out of fourteen submitted plays at the competition which called for writers’ response or adaptation to The Casualties, the late Nigerian poet, John Pepper Clark’s poem.

Snagging the second place is winner of the TAPP maiden edition Obafemi Awolowo University’s Joshua Ojo Miracle with Hope In Pains, while University of Benin’s Lukman Segun holds third place with Clamour of Agony.

Describing In Saint Mulumba as ‘a prophecy and miracle’ Modilim said it was written long before the contest call. ‘‘I was simply telling my story. that’s the role of a writer. We mustn’t wait for prizes to tell our stories.’’

He said the present agitation by Igbos for freedom and equality has its root in the proverb “you cannot flog a child and expect it to be quiet” and to other casualties of a war. He however said, ‘‘at the end of the day we should all long for peace and love to rule. If everyone irrespective of tribe does the right thing, issues of tribalism need not arise,’’ said Modilim.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the future, Modilim said the prize is a door opener for better things. ‘‘It has pushed me to the heights and levels I dreamt of. So, everything else beautiful will happen from here.’’