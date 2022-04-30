A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, on Friday, received the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms purchased for him by the Taraba Central People’s Assembly and other coalition groups to contest the 2023 Taraba Central senatorial seat of Taraba State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC).

The group had threatened legal action against the two-term member of the House of Representatives should he decline their clarion call for him to contest the senatorial seat, stressing that his choice was borne out of the conviction that he has acquired the requisite experience and his antecedents complete the search for a qualitative representation.

Leader of the group, Mr Dauda Mathias, stated that Hon. Nguroje, while in the House of Representatives initiated and completed several projects across all sectors that have stand the test of time.

According to him, the forner lawmaker has continued with his philanthropy and favourable disposition of putting smiles on the faces of his people even after leaving office, stressing the need for electing him into higher office.

Responding, Hon. Nguroje appreciated the groups for their confidence in his ability to deliver and promised that he will work assiduously to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Taraba Central, if elected.