By Orjime Moses, Abuja. |

People of Gashaka /Kurmi/Sardauna federal constituency of Taraba State have rejected an investigative report recently released against the member representing the area, David Abel Fuoh.

The constituents said they earlier approached a court to stop the said investigative panel and their demands were granted but the Taraba State government still carry out the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As members and constituents of this Federal Constituency, we would ordinarily have ignored the bag of rubbish presented in that paper as “investigation report. We have, however, decided to briefly correct these politically motivated and clearly trumped-up allegations in order to disabuse the minds of the public from the crass misinformation contained in the write-up, “the constituents said in a statement signed by Ahmed Yusuf Ardo.

An online media had earlier quoted the investigative panel report setup by the Taraba State government alleging that Rep Fuoh embezzled huge amount of money when he served a bursar of the state polytechnic.

The report alleged that Hon David Abel Fuoh, Member representing Gashaka /Kurmi/Sardauna federal constituency in the National Assembly looted billions of naira while serving as Bursar of the Taraba State Polytechnic.

The constituents said they will stand by their member, insisting Fuoh is facing political persecution.

“Since the popular election of this member into the parliament in 2019, the people of Taraba State, and in particular the Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal constituency, have witnessed dramatic positive developments never previously seen in this constituency.

“The astronomical rise in the social infrastructure and opportunities for the people are unprecedented in the history of the area. Indeed, he did, well beyond expectation, what was previously thought impossible. It is to our shock that rather than find in him a partner in progress, some people went livid at his successes and commenced an indefensible “war” against this people-friendly representative,” the statement said.

The constituents alleged that the panel had its predetermined purpose before it was constituted.

“In view of the panel’s openly sinister and vindictive purposes, the member went to court to stop the activities of the panel. The government and its kangaroo panel were served with court processes and order. Yet, in their characteristic lawless manner, the panel went ahead to sit. Throughout its unlawful sittings, the panel never once invited the people-oriented member Hon David Abel Fuoh to present his defence. After all, the conclusion of the panel was already in hand and the sittings were a mere smokescreen designed to deceive the public into believing in an “investigation”, the constituents alleged.

“It is therefore not surprising that while the matter is sub judice, the court having not yet delivered its verdict, the government and its agents in their usual disdain for court processes have gone ahead to publish what they claim to be their findings against Hon David Abel Fuoh by the unlawful panel.

“Now that the matter is in court, we shall avoid going into details of the issues around the allegations raised in the write-up. However, we state categorically that the allegations in the “guided report” are fake, false, untrue, made up, anachronistic at some points and bear all the hallmarks of a hurried and predetermined falsehood in gross abuse of court process and the rule of law. We are not another lawless bunch; we shall uphold the rule of law,” the statement added.

Further, the constituents said what was published against their member was defamatory, libelous which constitute a brazen contempt of court.

“Accordingly, our lawyers have been briefed to go to court, unless this publication is retracted and an unreserved apology made by the publishers within the shortest time,” the statement signed by Ardo said further.