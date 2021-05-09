By John Mkom, Jalingo

Some elders in Taraba State under the aegis of Concerned Southern Taraba Elders have faulted the claim by the Senate minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, that a fracas with Governor Darius Ishaku’s brother led to the detention of 14 youths by the police.

The elders who addressed the press Friday, in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, said the motion raised by the senator on the floor of the senate on May 5, 2021, was only meant to distract the police from doing their job.

Senator Bwacha in a motion at the floor of the senate said 14 people from his constituency had been in detention after a quarrel with the brother of Governor Ishaku.

Leader of the elders, Sale Pimtim who spoke for the group, dissociated the elders from the action of the senator, which he claimed was borne out of malice for the state governor.

He said, “As stakeholders from Southern Taraba, this is not the time to remain silent when the exalted office of governor is being desecrated or painted in negative over issues involving persons reasonably suspected to have committed serious offenses.

“To drag the governor’s name or his alleged brother’s name in this matter shows the level of malice that Senator Bwacha has developed against the governor.

“Senator Bwacha grew up in Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku’s grandfather’s house in Takum and also enjoyed the benevolence of the Ishaku’s family, during which he knew all the brothers of the governor.

“The senator knows that none of the governor’s brothers reside in Takum and none of them was in Takum during the sheer display of gangsterism by the senator’s boys.

“It is common knowledge that Southern Taraba has suffered and is still suffering from the evils of bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen, and other allied criminals which have resulted in the death of over 200 persons in the area; including security men, women and children.

“Yet Senator Bwacha has never raised a motion on the floor of the senate over these security problems in Southern Taraba, which have claimed many innocent lives.

“It is therefore strange and surprising that the senator finds the arrest and detention of 14 youths, who are alleged to have committed serious offenses, more important than the lives of law-abiding citizens and security men that are being killed on daily basis.”