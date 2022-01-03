Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, on Monday, pledged to support the new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, to succeed in his assignment in the interest of the State and the nation.

Ishaku, who was speaking at a reception organised in honour of the Minister held at the Patience Event Centre, Jalingo, expressed happiness over the appointment of the new Minister.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Ibrahim Hammanjulde, Ishaku urged the people of the State irrespective of political affiliations to support the Minister to succeed.

Earlier, Taraba State hairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ibrahim El-Suldi, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Sambo from Taraba State as the Minister of State.

El-Suldi assured the President that Mu’azu, who is a first-class Engineer, will perform well as the Minister of State for Works and Housing even as he called on the people of the State to support and pray for the Minister to succeed in his assignment in the service of Nigeria.

Responding, Mu’azu thanked the people of Taraba for the reception and pledged to represent the State well in his assignment as the Minister of the Federal Republic.

According to him, Buhari has remained the only President in Nigeria’s history that has invested heavily in infrastructure development.

“With the help of the President and other alternative avenues for infrastructure financings, we will make an impact in the remaining 17 months of the administration,” he stated.

