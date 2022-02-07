Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, on Monday, approved the sack of two cabinet members – Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Bar. Danjuma Adamu, and Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Yusuf Njeke.

A press release signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Iliya Bekyu, said the sack was with immediate effect.

The governor also directed that the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Hamana Gasol, to oversee the Ministry of Information and Reorientation while the Commissioner for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Jethro Yakubu Zikenyu, is to oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, the former Commissioner for Information, Barr. Danjuma Adamu, has also confirmed his sack while speaking to LEADERSHIP on telephone.

“Yes, I have been sacked by the governor, the news is true, my things are outside the office now,” he said.

