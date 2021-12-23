Taraba State government has donated new Hilux patrol vans to all federal security agencies in the state to boost their crime fighting power.

Governor Darius Ishaku who presented the vehicles to the heads of the security agencies said it was part of his administration’s strategic and ongoing efforts to protect life and property in the state.

Ishaku said the Hilux vans would supplement previous donations he made to security services to carry out their statutory obligation of protecting the public, as security was a key component of his administration’s agenda.

He said, “Taraba State is without a doubt the calmest and most peaceful in the country’s restive northeast region due to the continued commitment in terms of financial and material support to security operatives.

“This administration is determined to maintain the status quo, hence I urge security agencies to reciprocate by intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance in suspected red zones and swiftly bringing suspected offenders to justice.

“I have directed all traditional rulers to be more alert, particularly in reporting strange and questionable people entering their domains to security agencies for appropriate action.”

The governor lamented that some rebels established bases in the state and added that the infiltrators will never succeed if the people increase their security awareness, as security was everyone’s patriotic responsibility.

On behalf of the heads of the security agencies, the commissioner of police Abimbola Sokoya promised to do more to protect Tarabans.

