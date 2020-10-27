By John Mkom, Jalingo |

The Taraba State government has extended the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jalingo the state capital till further notice.

In a statement signed by the senior special assistant on Media and Publicity to the state deputy governor, Musleem Aluwa, he said the deputy governor, Engr. Haruna Manu extended the curfew after a careful review of the activities of the irate youths in the state capital.

He said the state deputy governor had reviewed the developments in the last 24 hours with dismay especially the looting of properties belonging to government and individuals and decided to extend the curfew to safeguard lives and properties.

Similarly, the statement said that 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Wukari due to similar break down of law and order.

The deputy governor called on all law-abiding citizens to stay at home and allow security agencies who are under strict instructions to enforce the curfew and equally protect innocent citizens to carry on their duties.

“However, government is not unaware of people on essential duties, who are similarly requested to carry with them official identification cards to show security operatives on demand to avoid embarrassment,” the statement added.